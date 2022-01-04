Powerball

$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut

The jackpot for Wednesday's drawing has grown to an estimated $575 million.

Connecticut Lottery sign
NBC Connecticut

No one won the massive Powerball jackpot Monday night, but one ticket sold in Connecticut won $1 million. Another won $100,000.

The winning numbers were: 2-13-32-33-48 and the Powerball was 22.

A total of 26,011 winning tickets were sold in Connecticut, with prizes ranging from a high of $1 million to $4.

The next drawing will be Wednesday and the jackpot is estimated at $575 million, which will be the ninth-largest jackpot in Powerball history, according to Powerball. The jackpot has a cash value of $409.3 million.

A news release from Powerball says the jackpot was last hit in California in the Oct. 4 drawing when a single ticket won a $699.8 million grand prize.

