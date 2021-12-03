11-Year-Old Has Died After Crash on I-84 in Connecticut

An 11-year-old girl has died after a crash on Interstate 84 in Vernon on Thursday night, according to state police.

State police said the two-vehicle crash happened around 8:17 p.m. on I-84 East near exit 67.

The 11-year-old Vernon girl, Jaidyn Bolduc, was sitting in the back seat when the crash happened and she was transported to Rockville General Hospital to be treated for serious injuries and was pronounced dead when she arrived at the hospital, according to state police.

School officials said she was a sixth-grade student at Vernon Center Middle School.

"It is with deep regret that I inform you that one of our students passed away due to a motor vehicle accident. Jaidyn Bolduc, a sixth grader at Vernon Center Middle School, lost her life. This is a terrible tragedy for the family and our community. Jaidyn will be sadly missed," Dr. Joseph Macary, superintendent of schools in Vernon, said in a statement.

"Jaidyn was a kind and considerate student and was involved in cheerleading. Her teachers said she was a pleasure to have in class," the statement goes on to say.

Macary said grief counseling services are available at Vernon Center Middle School to work with students and staff.

"Please keep Jaidyn’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," Macary said.

The driver and the front-seat passenger in the vehicle were brought to Hartford Hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Rockville General Hospital and later released, state police said.

State police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call Trooper Hyatt at 860-896-8004.