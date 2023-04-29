border patrol

Migrants in Custody After Smuggling Boat Found Off the Coast of Miami

Authorities have not said if a suspected smuggler was arrested

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thirteen migrants have been taken into custody after a human smuggling boat was found by US Border Patrol agents.

The vessel was intercepted by USBP on Saturday near Key Biscayne.

Officials say the migrants are from Cuba, China, Ecuador, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

Authorities have not said if a suspected smuggler was arrested.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

An investigation is now underway.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

border patrolmigrants
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us