Watertown

14-year-old accidentally shoots self in head with gun found in Conn. home: PD

NBC Connecticut

A 14-year-old male is in critical condition after police said he accidentally shot himself in the head with a gun he found inside of a home in Watertown on Saturday.

Officers responded to a home on Hadley Street in the Oakville section of town around 12:30 p.m. after getting a report of a potential gunshot wound to a 14-year-old male.

According to police, the teen found an unsecured gun within the home and shot himself in the head. The shooting appears to be accidental at this time.

The male was transported to the hospital and is currently listed in critical, but stable condition.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Watertown
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us