New Britain

15-Year-Old Girl in Critical Condition After Being Shot By Another Teen in Conn.

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot by a 16-year-old male in New Britain Tuesday evening, according to police.

Officers responded to the second floor of 32 West Pear St. around 5:45 p.m. and found the girl suffering from a single gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital, where she is listed in critical, but stable condition.

Police identified the 16-year-old at the scene as the shooter. He was taken into custody, police said.

Investigators said the teens know each other and it is not yet clear if the shooting was accidental.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The 16-year-old is charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and illegal discharge of a firearm.

A statement from the office of the superintendent for the Consolidated School District of New Britain says the incident involved two New Britain High School students.

“As a school community, we hold in our hearts the young person who was critically wounded and are offering counseling support to the family, students, and teachers who may need help processing this tragedy,” Supt. Tony Gasper said in a statement.

U.S. & World

World Cup 2022 5 mins ago

Qatari World Cup Organizers Apologize After Threatening Danish TV Crew on Live Broadcast

Texas 26 mins ago

Viral Fort Worth Police Recruitment Video Got the Attention of Applicants — And Kelly Clarkson

"While this incident did not take place on school property, as Superintendent, I want to let you know
that we will continue to take very strong measures to ensure that our schools are safe and that any
inappropriate behavior will not be tolerated," Gasper added.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to call Lt. John Prisavage at (860) 826-3131.

This article tagged under:

New Britain
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us