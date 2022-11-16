15-Year-Old Girl in Critical Condition After Being Shot By Another Teen in Conn.

A 15-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot by a 16-year-old male in New Britain Tuesday evening, according to police.

Officers responded to the second floor of 32 West Pear St. around 5:45 p.m. and found the girl suffering from a single gunshot wound. She was rushed to the hospital, where she is listed in critical, but stable condition.

Police identified the 16-year-old at the scene as the shooter. He was taken into custody, police said.

Investigators said the teens know each other and it is not yet clear if the shooting was accidental.

The 16-year-old is charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and illegal discharge of a firearm.

A statement from the office of the superintendent for the Consolidated School District of New Britain says the incident involved two New Britain High School students.

“As a school community, we hold in our hearts the young person who was critically wounded and are offering counseling support to the family, students, and teachers who may need help processing this tragedy,” Supt. Tony Gasper said in a statement.

"While this incident did not take place on school property, as Superintendent, I want to let you know

that we will continue to take very strong measures to ensure that our schools are safe and that any

inappropriate behavior will not be tolerated," Gasper added.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is asked to call Lt. John Prisavage at (860) 826-3131.