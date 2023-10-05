16-year-old shot in Hartford, Conn.

A 16-year-old was shot in Hartford on Wednesday night and police are investigating and looking for the shooter.

Officers found the teen when they responded to a report of a shooting on Henry Street around 9:48 p.m.

He was taken to Connecticut Children’s. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions are investigating.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).