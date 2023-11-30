19-year-old son charged with killing of parents and 5-year-old brother in Bronx: Police

A 19-year-old has been charged with the murder in the grisly slayings of his parents and 5-year-old brother inside a Bronx apartment building, according to police.

Jayden Rivera faces murder, manslaughter and weapon possession charges for the killings that were discovered on Nov. 26 in the building near East 136th Street in the Mott Haven section, police said.

Rivera is accused of killing his father, 38-year-old Jonathan Rivera, who was found with multiple stab wounds in the first-floor hallway of the building. The other two victims, young Kayden Rivera and 33-year-old Hanoi Peralta, were found stabbed to death in their apartment upstairs.

Neighbors say the three victims are a quiet family. News 4's Ida Siegal reports.

A neighbor who saw the bloody scene told NBC New York he heard some commotion Sunday night outside of his home, what seemed like two men arguing at first.

"I heard a lot of yelling, and then I heard a woman screaming in the background," said neighbor Fernando Cruz. "It sounded really violent, what was going on in the hallway...I heard the yelling, and like I said, then there was this last thing where the man when 'Aaggghhh.' May have been the fatal blow. And then it got quiet."

Neighbors said the three victims were a quiet but kind family, living together in the apartment. They would often go to the bodega downstairs.

“I see her every morning with her son and the guy -- he came in the morning to take the coffee. They was very nice people, very nice kid and the lady was very nice,” bodega owner Dahan Ali said. "I was so upset, I can’t believe it. They didn’t deserve those things, especially this family. It was a very nice family."

Attorney information for Rivera was not immediately clear.