2 Dead After Fire, Reported Shooting in New London

Two people are dead after a fire and a shooting in New London Wednesday night.

Police responded to the report of shots fired in the area of Granite Street and Williams Street around 8 p.m.

Before arriving at the scene, officers were told there was also a fire at 48 Granite St.

Once at the scene, police began evacuating the apartment building.

Two people were found in the burning building. One died at the scene, according to police. The second was taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital where that person was later pronounced dead.

It is not clear how the two people died or if the shooting and fire are related.

Investigators are working to identify the two victims and notify their families.

A New London police officer was also taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation. The officer was later released.

New London police are being assisted in the investigation by the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Unit, Connecticut State Police Fire Marshal Unit, New London fire marshal, and the New London State's Attorney's Office.