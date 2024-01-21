Man and woman killed in high-speed crash in Hartford, Conn.

A man and a woman were killed in a crash on Park Street in Hartford Sunday night.

Officers responded to Park Street around 8:30 p.m. after getting a report of a serious crash.

According to police, a red Cadillac XT5 hit a light pole, a fence, a transformer and a concrete pole and wall.

The vehicle was found upside down at the entrance of 1200 Park Street.

A male driver and a female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released their identities or ages while the next of kins are notified.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the scene to make positive identifications.

It appears speed was a factor in the crash, according to police.