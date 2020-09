The Kinsella Magnet School of Performing Art and Sport and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford are on lockdown as a precaution after reports of an armed person in the area, according to police.

They said a gun was recovered and one person was detained.

The Kinsella Magnet School of Performing Art is located at 65 Van Block Ave. and and the Sport and Medical Sciences Academy is at 280 Huyshope Ave.

Police said the two schools are on code yellow lockdown.