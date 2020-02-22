Police ID 2 Men Killed at Bloomfield Bar

Police have released the identities of the two men who were killed after a shooting in a bar in Bloomfield Saturday.

Bloomfield police say 43-year-old Aaron Walker of Windsor and 42-year-old Franklin Spencer of East Hartford were shot and killed last night at Elizabeth's Bar and Restaurant located on 772 Park Avenue.

Officers arrived to the scene just after 1:00 a.m., finding two people shot, one in the chest and the other in the head. Both were transported to Saint Francis Hospital and were pronounced dead at the emergency room.

According to officials, the victims were patrons at Elizabeth's Bar & Restaurant became involved in a verbal dispute with another individual in the bar. The dispute spilled outside to the parking lot where shots were fired.

Tasha Walker tells NBC Connecticut that the two victims involved in the shooting are her brothers.

“Everyone loved my brothers, they were my protectors,” said Walker. “It’s hard to believe that they’re gone now over something senseless and petty.”

Walker is asking that for the person responsible to come forward and says the family is leaning on each other for support.

The Bloomfield Detective Unit is investigating with assistance from the CT State Police Major Crime Squad Crime Scene Unit and the CT State’s Attorney’s Office.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Bloomfield Police Department at 860-242-5501.