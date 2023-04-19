2 People Injured, Cat Killed in Georgetown House Fire

Two people were injured -- one seriously -- and a cat died in a house fire in Georgetown, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. in a home on North Street. The street was temporarily shut down between Brockmeadow and Maureen lanes while firefighters battled the blaze.

Georgetown and neighboring communities are currently on scene of a structure fire at 247 North Street. North Street is currently shut down. Please avoid the area — Georgetown Ma Fire (@Georgetown_Fire) April 19, 2023

Emergency officials said two people suffered burn injuries -- one non life threatening and one more serious. A cat was also killed in the fire.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.