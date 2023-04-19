Georgetown

2 People Injured, Cat Killed in Georgetown House Fire

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation

By Marc Fortier

Two people were injured -- one seriously -- and a cat died in a house fire in Georgetown, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. in a home on North Street. The street was temporarily shut down between Brockmeadow and Maureen lanes while firefighters battled the blaze.

Emergency officials said two people suffered burn injuries -- one non life threatening and one more serious. A cat was also killed in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

