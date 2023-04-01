2 Shot and Killed in Parked Car on Street in New Haven

Two people were shot and killed in a car in New Haven Saturday morning.

Police initially were alerted . to a ShotSpotter activation just before 8 a.m reporting several rounds of gunfire in the area of Winthrop Avenue and Goffe Terrace followed by several 911 calls about a shooting

Officers found two people in a parked vehicle who were suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.

The male driver, who hasn't been identified yet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male passenger, later identified as 27-year-old Jonathan Garcia, was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he later died.

Detectives were searching for evidence at the scene, including any video surveillance that may have captured the incident.

Authorities seized a gun that was found at the scene and later arrested a person of interest, who police say was currently on parole, in connection with this investigation.

“I detest this senseless loss of life through gun violence. Although we are unable to prevent all crimes, we will devote every resource necessary to bring justice to the victim’s families," New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said.

Investigators believe this was a targeted attack and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to call New Haven police at (203) 946-6304 or on the anonymous tipline at 866-888-TIPS (8477).