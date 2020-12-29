2 Teens Killed, 1 Teen Injured After Crash on Route 44 in Coventry

Two teenagers have died and another teenager is injured after a crash on Route 44 in Coventry on Monday morning and counselors are being made available to Coventry Public Schools students, families and community members.

Officers on patrol found a single-vehicle crash on Route 44 near Silver Street around 4 a.m. Monday.

Police said the vehicle had been going eastbound, crossed the center line and hit a tree on the westbound side of the road.

Firefighters and EMS responded to the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 19-year-old Jacob Provost, of Coventry, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Provost was a recent graduate of Coventry Public Schools, district officials said.

The front-seat passenger, later identified as 16-year-old Olivia Cyr, of Coventry, was transported by LifeStar to Hartford Hospital, where she later died, police said. Cyr was a student at Coventry High School, the district said.

The back-seat passenger, Samuel Smith, 18, of Coventry, sustained minor injuries and was released from the Hartford Hospital Monday, according to police.

District officials said counselors will be available both virtually and in-person for Coventry Public Schools students, families and community members in response to the deaths of Cyr and Provost.

Counseling sessions will be scheduled ahead of time by contacting the high school main office at (860) 742-7346. In-person participants are asked to adhere to COVID-19 protocols, which include wearing a mask. The sessions will run Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone who might have witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call Coventry Police Department at (860) 742-7331.