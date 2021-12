Two separate tractor-trailer crashes are causing delays on Route 128 north and south in Peabody, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.

State police said one crash is on Route 128 north and the other on Route 128 south, both near the Route 1 exit in Peabody.

No injuries have been reported.

Lane restrictions are being reported on both sides of the highway, so motorists should expect delays.