2022 NFL Predictions: Ty Law Reveals How Many Games Patriots Will Win in 2022

Ty Law reveals his prediction for Patriots wins in 2022 NFL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There's not much time left to get in your predictions for the 2022 NFL season, which begins Thursday night when the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills.

The New England Patriots begin their season Sunday against the Dolphins in Miami, and lots of predictions for Bill Belichick's team have been published over the last few days.

Projections for the Patriots are kind of all over the place, too. There are still some optimistic people who see the Patriots returning to the AFC playoffs with 10-plus wins. Plenty of experts see the Patriots struggling, too, especially after a lackluster preseason during which the offense really struggled implementing a new scheme.

Most people, though, see the Patriots as an average team. So it's no surprise that oddsmakers have set the Patriots' over/under win total at 8.5.

One person who thinks New England will go over that total is former Patriots cornerback and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ty Law.

"I'll give the Patriots nine wins," Law said Tuesday on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show". "I'll give them nine, and on a good coaching day they might get 10."

Tom E. Curran breaks down the Patriots upcoming season and what will make it a success. Curran also mentions what players he thinks will be impactful for the Patriots.

The Patriots' chances of going over 8.5 wins likely hinges on the first four games of the season, three of which are on the road.

Week 1 in Miami is a tough matchup. In fact, the Patriots have lost seven of their last nine road games versus the Dolphins. Week 2 against the Steelers isn't a daunting matchup, but Pittsburgh is well-coached with a talented offense (especially at wide receiver) and playmakers on defense. The Patriots' home opener is in Week 3 against a Baltimore Ravens team expected to be a top AFC contender again. It doesn't get any easier in Week 4 when New England travels to Lambeau Field to take on reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

If the Patriots can come out of that stretch at 2-2, they should have a good shot at reaching 9-10 wins because the middle portion of their schedule is pretty soft. The Patriots overcame a 2-4 start to finish 10-7 last season, so it's still hard to bet against Belichick and a competent quarterback such as Mac Jones.