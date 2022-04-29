Bruins to Play Hurricanes in First Round of Playoffs

It's official: Bruins to play Hurricanes in first round of 2022 playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins will play a familiar opponent in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs next week.

For the third time in the last four years, the Carolina Hurricanes will stand in the Bruins' way on the road to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Bruins-Hurricanes matchup was locked in as a result of Boston's 5-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in Friday night's regular season finale. The Hurricanes won the Metropolitan Division and will have home ice advantage over the B's, who will finish the regular season as the first wild card team.

Boston had home ice advantage when it defeated Carolina in both the 2019 Eastern Conference Final and 2020 first round (although the 2020 series was played in the Toronto bubble).

The Hurricanes dominated the Bruins during the 2021-22 regular season, going 3-0-0 and outscoring Boston 16-1. It's important not to put too much stock in the season series, though. The Bruins are the best defensive team in the league and have beaten several quality opponents over the last month, including the Lightning (twice), Blues, Penguins, Rangers and Panthers.

Carolina also is facing an injury concern in net. It's unknown if starting goalie Frederik Andersen will be ready for Game 1 of the first round. He suffered a left leg injury earlier this month.

Playing the Hurricanes in the first round also means the Bruins are on the Metro side of the Eastern Conference playoff bracket. If the B's advance to the second round, they will play either the New York Rangers or Pittsburgh Penguins. That's an easier path to the conference final than going through the Atlantic Division.