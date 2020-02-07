30 Fun Things Happening This Weekend in Greater Boston

The first weekend of the month is always filled with great new ways to have fun in and around the city. There are First Friday events, shows and concerts, plus some outdoor winter fun. Check out our picks and make your weekend plans:

Friday, Feb. 7

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pondright in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Boston Common.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 4-10 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

SoWa First Fridays

Meet artists, view exhibits and shop as more than 200 artists, galleries, shops and showrooms open their doors to the public tonight for an evening of art, culture and inspiration for this monthly, family friendly event. 5-9 p.m., 450-460 Harrison Ave., Boston.

ICA First Friday: Red Hot

Head on over to the Institute of Contemporary Art Boston’s First Friday event. Tonight sip spicy signature cocktails, enjoy some contemporary art and catch both performances and lessons from Sala Y Control as you dance the night away in your finest red attire. Plus, tickets for Yayoi Kusam” LOVE IS CALLING will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis tonight. Free for members, $20 in advance/$25 at the door. 5-9 p.m., Institute of Contemporary Art, 25 Harbor Shore Drive, Boston.

Museum of Fine Arts First Fridays

Join the folks at the Museum of Fine Arts tonight and kick off the weekend with fine art, music, signature cocktails, tapas and more. Tickets are $25, seniors and students are $23 and free for members. 6-9:30 p.m., Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston.

Friday Night Chocolate Tour of Harvard Square

If you love chocolate, you don’t want to miss this chocolate tour of Harvard Square where you’ll learn fun facts about chocolate, hear interesting tales about the area and sample some of the best chocolate treats around. Tickets are $40. 7 p.m., Harvard Square, Cambridge.

“Little Women” the Broadway Musical

Based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott, “Little Women” comes to life on stage in this musical at the Wheelock Family Theatre. Recommended for ages 8+. Tickets start at $20. 7:30 p.m., Wheelock Family Theatre, 200 Riverway, Boston.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Combining music, technology and comedy, Blue Man Group creates a form of entertainment that can’t be defined, but appeals to people of all ages. Described as “innovative,” “energetic” and “wildly entertaining,” the best way to truly understand what Blue Man Group is, is to see the show yourself. Tickets start at $60. 7:30 p.m. Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston.

“Mean Girls” at the Opera House

“Mean Girls” comes to life on stage at the Opera House in this brand new musical. Tickets start at $35. 8 p.m., Citizens Bank Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston.

“Plaza Suite” at the Colonial Theatre

Sarah Jessica Parker and tMatthew Broderick take the stage together in Neil Simon’s comedy “Plaza Suite” at Boston’s Colonial Theatre (where the play had its original premier in 1968) through Feb. 22. Tickets start at $59. 8 p.m., Emerson Colonial Theatre, 106 Boylston St., Boston.

Little Big Town - Nightfall Tour

Little Big Town brings their Nightfall Tour to the Wang Theatre for two shows Feb. 7 and 8. Tickets start at $29. 8 p.m., Boch Center Wang Theatre, 270 Tremont St., Boston.

Piano Bar Singalong with Mel at Democracy Brewing

Don’t miss this piano bar singalong at Democracy Brewing with Mel. Request your favorites and sing along (song books are handed out). 8:30-11:30 p.m., Democracy Brewing, 35 Temple Place, Boston.

Laser Floyd: The Wall

Pink Floyd's classic 1979 epic about personal struggle weaves its story into one of the most popular laser shows ever produced. For ages 18+. 9:30 p.m., The Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston.

Saturday, Feb. 8

Yoga in the Beer Garden

Enjoy some yoga in the tap room at Remnant Brewery this morning. Enjoy a craft beer, and then grab a snack from some of the local vendors. Tickets are $10. 10-11 a.m., Remnant Brewing Company, 2 Bow Market Way, Somerville.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

Harpoon Brewery Tours

Guided tours take place daily at Harpoon Brewery, giving visitors an up close and personal view of the brewing process. As part of the tour, visitors 21 and over will enjoy a range of freshly-brewed Harpoon and UFO beers. Tours last approximately one hour. Tickets are $5 and only available the day of the tour and can only be purchased in person. 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Harpoon Brewery, 306 Northern Ave., Boston.

Sushi Making Class at Mystique Encore Boston Harbor

Join the sushi team at Mystic Encore Boston Harbor for a hands-on sushi making class. Tickets are $85. 1-3 p.m., Mystique Asian Restaurant & Lounge, 1 Broadway, Everett.

Ultimate Dodgeball Showdown

Join the Boston Ski & Sports Club for the “Karson & Kennedy’s Can’t Dodge This Tournament.” Join the Mix 104.1 team of Karson, Kennedy, Dan and Annie as four teams will compete in a game of good, old-fashioned dodgeball. All proceeds benefit Annie’s marathon fundraising efforts for Dana-Farber and all event ticket holders receive a complimentary team T-shirt. 1:30-3:30 p.m,, Boston College High School, 150 Morrissey Blvd., Boston.

Chocolate Tour of Harvard Square

If you love chocolate, you don’t want to miss this chocolate tour of Harvard Square where you’ll learn fun facts about chocolate, hear interesting tales about the area and sample some of the best chocolate treats around. Tickets are $40. Tours today at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., Harvard Square, Cambridge.

“Plaza Suite” at the Colonial Theatre

Sarah Jessica Parker and tMatthew Broderick take the stage together in Neil Simon’s comedy “Plaza Suite” at Boston’s Colonial Theatre (where the play had its original premier in 1968) through Feb. 22. Tickets start at $59. Performances today at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Emerson Colonial Theatre, 106 Boylston St., Boston.

“Mean Girls” at the Opera House

“Mean Girls” comes to life on stage at the Opera House in this brand new musical. Tickets start at $35. Performances today at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Citizens Bank Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston.

“Little Women” the Broadway Musical

Based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott, “Little Women” comes to life on stage in this musical at the Wheelock Family Theatre. Recommended for ages 8+. Tickets start at $20. Performances today at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Wheelock Family Theatre, 200 Riverway, Boston.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Combining music, technology and comedy, Blue Man Group creates a form of entertainment that can’t be defined, but appeals to people of all ages. Described as “innovative,” “energetic” and “wildly entertaining,” the best way to truly understand what Blue Man Group is, is to see the show yourself. Tickets start at $60. Performances today at 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston.

Little Big Town - Nightfall Tour

Little Big Town brings their Nightfall Tour to the Wang Theatre for two shows Feb. 7 and 8. Tickets start at $29. 8 p.m., Boch Center Wang Theatre, 270 Tremont St., Boston.

Laser Floyd: The Wall

Pink Floyd's classic 1979 epic about personal struggle weaves its story into one of the most popular laser shows ever produced. For ages 18+. 9:30 p.m., The Museum of Science, 1 Science Park, Boston.

Sunday, Feb. 9

Skating with Friends

Join the Friends of the Public Garden for a day of skating with Friends on Frog Pond. Enjoy free skate rentals, cookies and cocoa, plus skating assistants will be on hand as well as an appearance by Frog Pond Freddie. Skating is free and you can grab tickets the day of the event for one of five different 90 minute sessions at 10 a.m., Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. (250 skaters can be accommodated at each session). 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Frog Pond, Boston Common.

Taproom Yoga

Enjoy yoga in the Taproom with a Core Power instructor and beer, along with a food vendor once the Taproom opens. Tickets are $10. 10-11 a.m., Night Shift Brewing, 87 Santilli Highway, Everett.

Boston Farm & Fiber Festival

Join the folks from New England Farm to Fiber for the Boston Farm & Fiber Festival as they showcase small fiber farmers and producers throughout the area and celebrate the diverse world of Farm Yarns. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St., Boston.

Ice Skating on Frog Pond

The season is open for Ice Skating on Frog Pondright in the heart of the Boston Common. Lockers, skate sharpening and skating aids are also available. Admission is based on skater’s height: 58 inches and over is $6, under 58 inches if free. Daily seven days a week (hours vary). 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Boston Common.

Winter Skate at Patriot Place

The 2019 season of Winter Skate at Patriot Place is underway. Grab the family and enjoy this time-honored tradition of outdoor ice skating to life in the shadow of Gillette Stadium. Price is $10 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. Skate rentals are $5, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Patriot Place, 2 Patriot Place, Foxboro.

Harpoon Brewery Tours

Guided tours take place daily at Harpoon Brewery, giving visitors an up close and personal view of the brewing process. As part of the tour, visitors 21 and over will enjoy a range of freshly-brewed Harpoon and UFO beers. Tours last approximately one hour. Tickets are $5 and only available the day of the tour and can only be purchased in person. 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Harpoon Brewery, 306 Northern Ave., Boston.

“Plaza Suite” at the Colonial Theatre

Sarah Jessica Parker and tMatthew Broderick take the stage together in Neil Simon’s comedy “Plaza Suite” at Boston’s Colonial Theatre (where the play had its original premier in 1968) through Feb. 22. Tickets start at $59. Performances today at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., Emerson Colonial Theatre, 106 Boylston St., Boston.

Blue Man Group at the Charles Playhouse

Combining music, technology and comedy, Blue Man Group creates a form of entertainment that can’t be defined, but appeals to people of all ages. Described as “innovative,” “energetic” and “wildly entertaining,” the best way to truly understand what Blue Man Group is, is to see the show yourself. Tickets start at $60. Performances today at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., Charles Playhouse, 74 Warrenton St., Boston.

“Mean Girls” at the Opera House

“Mean Girls” comes to life on stage at the Opera House in this brand new musical. Tickets start at $35. Performances today at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., Citizens Bank Opera House, 539 Washington St., Boston.

“Little Women” the Broadway Musical

Based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott, “Little Women” comes to life on stage in this musical at the Wheelock Family Theatre. Recommended for ages 8+. Tickets start at $20. 2 p.m., Wheelock Family Theatre, 200 Riverway, Boston.