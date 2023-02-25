Brookline

4 People Displaced After Brookline Fire

By Irvin Rodriguez

fire truck
Shutterstock

Four people were displaced after an attic fire in a duplex home in Brookline, Massachusetts early Saturday morning.

Brookline fire responded and found heavy fire on the top floor of the home on 54-56 Beaconfield Road at around 8:27 a.m.

Authorities say everyone got out safely and no injuries were reported.

Officials estimate the damages add up to $500,000.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Fire officials believe the fire to be accidental.

This article tagged under:

BrooklineMassachusettsfire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us