4 People Displaced After Brookline Fire

Four people were displaced after an attic fire in a duplex home in Brookline, Massachusetts early Saturday morning.

Brookline fire responded and found heavy fire on the top floor of the home on 54-56 Beaconfield Road at around 8:27 a.m.

Authorities say everyone got out safely and no injuries were reported.

Officials estimate the damages add up to $500,000.

Fire officials believe the fire to be accidental.