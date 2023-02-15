4 Ways to Feel More Hopeful While Looking for Love

Love is still in the air but the reality is that dating in today’s world can be brutal. If you’re tired of swiping through dating apps, being ghosted and feeling discouraged about why you’re still single, it can be easy to feel lonely because you haven’t found your mate.

Dr. Jenny Taitz, a clinical psychologist and author of the book, "How to Be Single and Happy: Science-Based Strategies for Keeping Your Sanity While Looking for a Soul Mate," shares some advice to help you feel more powerful when looking for love.

4 Ways Tips To Feel More Hopeful When Searching for Love:

Improve your mindset on how happy a relationship makes you: While we may assume that love sets the stage for joy, on average, marriage increases happiness by 1%. This isn't to be negative about connecting, but realistic about your potential for happiness now. Reclaim your time by sticking to a plan rather than letting apps take over your mind and free time: For example, respond to messages at set times and have certain windows for dates so you can be present with what nourishes you in your downtime rather than feeling like a person on demand. Consider what you would do now if you felt hopeful about your potential for joy and happiness: Take action and do that, since hope isn't a feeling, it's a behavior. Know what brings you down and have a game plan to cope: Swap why thinking (like why he didn't set a plan?) with how thinking (how can I have a nice night, anyway).

For more from Dr. Jenny Taitz, visit her website here.

