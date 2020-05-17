50+ Displaced After Late Night Fire in Boston

Over 50 residents were displaced after an apartment fire in Boston's Fenway neighborhood early Sunday, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 1191 Boylston St. just after 1 a.m., officials said. The fire, on the top floor of a five-story building, was knocked down and contained to one apartment.

One person was transported to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries. MBTA buses were deployed to help keep displaced residents warm.

Damages are estimated at around $1 million.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.