56 Leaves Were Spray-Painted on Boston Common. Here's Why

Dozens of leaves have been spray-painted on the Boston Common in order to promote social distancing at the popular park.

According to the city, the 56 leaves were painted around the Parkman Bandstand by Mayor Marty Walsh’s Mural Crew to encourage people to be spaced a safe distance apart amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The leaves were inspired by similar projects in San Francisco and New York City.

“We hope that this installation will encourage social distancing, and help our park goers remain safe and healthy,” the city said on its website.