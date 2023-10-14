Gloucester

7-year-old girl struck by car in Gloucester

Gloucester Police responded to the area of 35 Warner St. at around 11:30 a.m.

Getty Images

A child was struck by a car in Gloucester, Massachusetts on Saturday morning, according to local authorities.

Gloucester Police responded to the area of 35 Warner St. at around 11:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a 7-year-old girl who had been struck by a 2010 Ford Escape, according to authorities.

The initial investigation says the girl ran out into the road and was struck by the vehicle.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police say the girl was injured but was conscious and alert.

The girl was transported to Boston on a medical helicopter, according to police.

Authorities say the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 1 hour ago

A proposed gag order on Trump in his federal election case is putting the judge in a tricky position

climate change 1 hour ago

US oil production hits all-time high, conflicting with efforts to cut heat-trapping pollution

The crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Gloucester
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us