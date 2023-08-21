71 Degrees West Atlantic Steakhouse opens in Plymouth

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

The group behind several restaurants south of Boston has opened a new dining spot on the South Shore that features steak, seafood, and more, and which has views of the water.

According to its website, 71 Degrees West Atlantic Steakhouse is now open in Plymouth, moving into the space on Water Street that had been home to Issac's Restaurant until it closed in 2020. The new dining spot is run by the Hynes Restaurant Group, which also operates Bay Pointe Waterfront Restaurant in Quincy, Precinct 10 and Stockholders in Weymouth, and 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge in Plymouth.

Issac's had been in business for more than 30 years, offering classic American fare and seafood.

The address for 71 Degrees West Atlantic Steakhouse is 114 Water Street, Plymouth, MA, 02360. The website for the restaurant is at https://www.71westplymouth.com/ while the Instagram page for the Hynes Restaurant Group is at https://www.instagram.com/hynesrestgroup/





