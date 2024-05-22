Heat bears down on Wednesday, 90s possible

The heat delivered Tuesday (for most), and it promises to really bear down Wednesday. From Beverly to Gloucester and throughout Cape Cod and the Islands we skipped out on the warmth thanks to the wind direction, but today it appears that the North Shore won’t be spared, and Cape Cod will at least warm to the 70s.

We should rocket to the low 80s as early as mid-morning in many spots. Southwest winds will keep the heat on throughout the afternoon as Greater Boston vies for the first 90-degree day of the season -- Last 90+ was in late July.

With heat swarming at all levels of the atmosphere, we’re not expecting storms to fire today.

Thursday is another matter. Storms could come in a couple of rounds, depending on the setup. We could see them as early as early afternoon, and again late afternoon as the front swings through. Stay weather aware and be ready to scramble for shelter if you’re out and about.

Less humid air will follow on Friday, along with more sunshine and warm temperatures.

It appears that we could hold on to some of that warmth for part of the holiday weekend too. Away from the coast, there’s a chance we nudge 80 both Saturday and Sunday! Our greatest chance of showers appears to be late Sunday and Memorial Day (Tuesday too, if you’re counting).