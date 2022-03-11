The Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford will host its first ‘90s Con and it is happening this weekend. It runs from March 11 to 13.
The three-day event will feature displays from the decade, a quiz show, a ‘90s cosplay contest, panels and appearances by cast members from favorite ‘90s Nickelodeon, Disney and TGIF shows including All-That, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Boy Meets World, Family Matters and more.
Members of the Backstreet Boys and TLC are also scheduled to appear.
Attendees can purchase photo ops with celebrity guests in addition to an event ticket. For appearance schedules, additional event information, and to purchase tickets visit, thats4entertainment.com/90scon. Some of the passes are sold out.
Event hours:
- Friday, March 11: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Saturday, March 12: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Sunday, March 13: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Celebrities Coming to ‘90s Con in Hartford
- Candace Cameron Bure, Full House, Fuller House, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries
- Dave Coulier, Full House, Fuller House, Muppet Babies, Robot Chicken
- Scott Weinger, Full House, Aladdin, Fuller House
- Andrea Barber, Full House, Fuller House
- Melissa Joan Hart, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Clarissa Explains it All, Melissa & Joey, Drive Me Crazy
- Caroline Rhea, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, The Caroline Rhea Show, Sydney to the Max
- Beth Broderick, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Hearts Afire, The 5 Mrs Buchanans
- Nate Richert, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Survival Island
- Jenna Leigh Green, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, The Loudest Voice, The Survivalist
- Joey Lawrence, Blossom, Gimme a Break, Melissa & Joey, Brotherly Love
- Matthew Lawrence, Boy Meets World, Mrs. Doubtfire, Brotherly Love
- Andrew Lawrence, Recess, Brotherly Love, Jack Frost, Oliver Beene
- Holly Marie Combs, Charmed, Picket Fences, Pretty Little Liars
- Brian Krause, Charmed, Cypher, Another World
- TLC (T-Boz and Chilli)
- Kel Mitchell, All That, Kenan & Kel, Good Burger, Clifford the Big Red Dog
- Lori Beth Denberg, All That, Good Burger, The Steve Harvey Show
- Danny Tamberelli, All That, The Adventures of Pete & Pete, Mightly Ducks
- Neve Campbell, Scream, Party of Five, The Craft
- Lacey Chabert, Party of Five, The Wild Thornberrys, Mean Girls, Crossword Mysteries
- Scott Wolf, Party of Five, The Night Shift, Perception, Nancy Drew
- Christopher Lloyd, The Addams Family, Back to the Future, Taxi, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
- Lea Thompson, Back to the Future, Caroline in the City, Switched at Birth, Jane Doe
- Danielle Fishel, Boy Meets World, Girls Meets World, The Dish
- Reginald VelJohnson, Family Matters, Die Hard, Turner & Hooch, Ghostbusters
- Jo Marie Payton, Family Matters, Perfect Strangers, The Proud Family
- Kellie Williams, Family Matters, In the Mix, What About Jane
- Darius McCrary, Family Matters, Saw VI, Young and the Restless, Transformers
- Rider Strong, Boy Meets World, Girl Meets World, Cabin Fever
- Trina McGee, Boy Meets World, Girl Meets World, Sins of the Guilty
- Will Friedle, Boy Meets World, Kim Possible, Batman Beyond, Girl Meets World
- Nick Carter, Backstreet Boys
- AJ McLean, Backstreet Boys
- Joey Fatone, Backstreet Boys
- Omri Katz, Hocus Pocus, Dallas, Eerie Indiana
- Vinessa Shaw, Hocus Pocus, Eyes Wide Shut, Ray Donovan, The Hills Have Eyes, 40 Days and 40 Nights
- Jason Marsden, Hocus Pocus, A Goofy Movie, Full House, Step by Step, Boy Meets World, Spirited Away
- Kimberly J. Brown, Halloweentown, Quints, Bringing Down the House, General Hospital
- Jim Cummings, Winnie the Pooh, A Goofy Movie, Darkwing Duck, Bonkers, TailSpin, The Lion King
- Mara Wilson, Mrs. Doubtfire, Matilda, Miracle on 34th Street, A Simple Wish
- Lisa Jakub, Mrs. Doubtfire, Beautician and the Beast, Independence Day
- Nikki DeLoach, The All New Mickey Mouse Club, Awkward, North Shore, The Perfect Catch
- DeeDee Magno Hall, The All New Mickey Mouse Club, Sister Act 2, Steven Universe, Next to Normal, “The Party”
- Tony Lucca, The All New Mickey Mouse Club, NBC’s The Voice, Last Call with Carson Daly”
- Chasen Hampton, The All New Mickey Mouse Club, X Files, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, “The Party”
- Damon Pampolina, Mickey Mouse Club, “The Party”
- Jennifer McGill, The All New Mickey Mouse Club, Singer/Songwriter/Speaker
- Lindsey Alley, The All New Mickey Mouse Club, Broadway‘s, Hollywood Arms, How I Met Your Mother
- Christy Carlson Romano, Even Stevens, Kim Possible, Cadet Kelly