A New Budget Airline Will Soon Begin Flying From Logan to Europe

By Grant Welker

A new budget airline is the latest to add overseas flights from Boston’s Logan International Airport as international travel continues to rebound from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Norwegian airline Norse Atlantic will begin flying between Logan and London’s Gatwick Airport in September, with service five times a week. Boston will join Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C., as Norse's latest U.S. destinations.

