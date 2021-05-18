Police Search Underway After Gunfire Reported in Randolph; 1 in Custody

One person was in custody and police were continuing a search for potential suspects Tuesday morning in Randolph, Massachusetts after reports of gunfire prompted a middle school to be placed in lockdown.

Randolph police asked residents to shelter in place as authorities continued their search following the incident at the Rosemont Square apartments on Chestnut Street. Randolph Community Middle School has been placed in lockdown "out of an abundance of caution."

The search came after police received reports of multiple shots fired in the area of Chestnut and High streets.

Randolph Police Units are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred in front of the Rosemont square apartments on Chestnut Street. Out of an abundance of caution the Randolph Community Middle School has been placed on lockdown. 1 suspect has been taken into custody. — Randolph Police Dept (@RandolphPD) May 18, 2021

Massachusetts State Police officers were assisting in the search.

Aerial footage at one point showed officers at the door of a home.

No further information was immediately available.