Officer, 5 Others Dead in ‘Ambush’ NJ Active Shooter Situation

What to Know One police officer was killed and two others were shot amid an active shooter standoff in Jersey City Tuesday

All public schools in Jersey City were shut down by early afternoon

Local, state and federal law enforcement groups swarmed the scene

As many as six people may be dead -- including a police officer, two suspects and three civilians -- during an "ambush" active shooter situation at a bodega in Jersey City Tuesday, officials and law enforcement sources said.



Law enforcement sources identified the dead officer as a married father of five.

At least one wounded civilian, along with two wounded officers, are expected to survive, officials said.

According to three senior law enforcement officials, the shoot-out began as a homicide investigation. The deceased officer approached suspects in that investigation and was shot and killed. The suspects then fled into the bodega, where the standoff started.

One law enforcement source said at least one man was holed up in a bodega with a long gun for hours. That man and another suspect are believed to have been injured in the hours-long shootout, a senior official briefed on the matter says. One suspect was believed to still be in the bodega, while another may have tried to escape to a nearby school.

Four other people were thought to be inside the bodega, the senior official said, stressing the highly preliminary nature of the evolving investigation. It wasn't clear if any of those four were hurt or considered victims or suspects.

Tight security was evident at Jersey City Medical Center, where police responded en masse as local law enforcement groups sought prayers on behalf of their colleagues.

We need a lot of prayers right now for Jersey City officers. Keep all those involved in your thoughts. — New Jersey State PBA (@NJSPBA) December 10, 2019

Heavily armed local and state officers in SWAT trucks swarmed the scene, ducking behind doorways and store entrances -- some even crawling along sidewalks, closely pressed to the ground -- as they zeroed in on the bodega. Gunshots -- dozens of them, it appeared -- continued to ring out throughout the afternoon, based on audio from the scene.

The streets in the immediate area were totally empty of what would normally be heavy pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

Senior law enforcement officials tell News 4 it appears the suspect or suspects arrived at the scene in a truck. They want to check that truck as a precaution to ensure the vehicle itself is not a threat.

Federal ATF and FBI agents in Newark also confirmed they were responding to the scene to assist as needed, as was the NYPD's Special Ops team. About a dozen schools in the vicinity were locked down initially. By 2 p.m., the lockdown order extended to every public school in the entire city, the district's superintendent said.

#FBI is on scene in Jersey City. The public is asked to stay away from the area of MLK Drive near the light rail station as well as Bay View cemetery. Your cooperation is appreciated. — FBI Newark (@FBINewark) December 10, 2019

I have been briefed on the unfolding situation in Jersey City. Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Jersey City Police Department, especially with the officers shot during this standoff, and with the residents and schoolchildren currently under lockdown. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 10, 2019

Superintendent of Jersey City Schools Frank Walker tells News 4 he was informed there was gunfire near one of the schools in his PS 29 district shortly after 12:30 p.m. Mass transit was also affected, with a number of bus and rail suspensions.

For parents: We still have an active scene but all the schools in the area are secure and all children are accounted for. We will provide more information later. — Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) December 10, 2019

Andy Patel works at a liquor store about three blocks away from the site of the shooting site and said there had been consistent gunfire fire for about an hour. There was a brief pause -- and cops used the time to clear streets.

It's like firecrackers going off. They were shooting like crazy about an hour ago. Then it stopped for like 20 or 30 minutes. andy patel, witness

President Trump has been briefed on the situation, the White House said.