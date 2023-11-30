AirBnB

Airbnb's silent killer: 19 carbon monoxide deaths in 10 years, but detectors still not required

Family members and representatives of people who died called for the company to mandate that carbon monoxide detectors be installed in every rental

By Ben Goggin and Khadijah Khogeer | NBC News

Airbnb
Dilara Irem Sancar/Anadolu via Getty Images

In February 2014, Airbnb made a commitment: The company would require hosts to confirm that carbon monoxide detectors were installed in every listing by the end of the year. 

Months earlier, the short-term rental company faced one of its first reported deaths involving carbon monoxide: a Canadian citizen staying in an Airbnb in Taiwan. The company wanted to do more, it said in a now-deleted blog post.

“By the end of 2014, we’ll require all Airbnb hosts to confirm that they have these devices installed in their listing,” the blog post said of carbon monoxide detectors.

Nearly a decade later, the company has not made any such mandate — and more lives have been lost along the way. 

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

NBC News has identified 19 deaths since 2013 that occurred at Airbnb properties and are alleged to have involved carbon monoxide poisoning, according to interviews with family members of victims and a review of news articles, autopsy reports, police records, and court and government documents. The company is currently facing at least three lawsuits pertaining to carbon monoxide deaths or poisonings.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

AirBnB
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us