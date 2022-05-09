celtics

Al Horford: Giannis' Staredown ‘Didn't Sit Well With Me'

By Justin Leger

You won't like Al Horford when he's angry.

Giannis Antetokounmpo learned that the hard way in what was a wild Game 4 between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. It all started when the two-time MVP threw down a dunk and stared down Horford early in the third quarter.

Celtics-Bucks takeaways: 'Playoff Al' takes over in Game 4

Antetokounmpo received a technical foul for the staredown, but that wasn't his only punishment. Horford got him back in the fourth quarter with an emphatic dunk of his own. The 35-year-old scored 16 of his 30 points in the final frame to lead Boston to a 116-108 victory.

After the game, Horford admitted Antetokounmpo's staredown gave him extra motivation.

“I don’t know what he said to me, but the way he was looking at me and the way he was going about it really didn’t sit well with me," he said. "At that point, I think something switched with me in the game”

That ended up being a turning point as the Celtics outscored the Bucks 68-54 from that moment on. The C's put up a whopping 43 points in the fourth quarter to seal the win and even the series back up at 2-2.

The two teams will return to Boston for Game 5 Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. on NBC Sports Boston with Celtics Pregame Live.

