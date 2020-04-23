‘Am I in the Wrong House?’ Tom Brady Mistakenly Enters Tampa Resident’s Home

Tom Brady's first few weeks as a Tampa resident have been... disorienting?

Earlier this week, we heard that the former New England Patriots quarterback was asked to leave a closed Tampa-area park while trying to work out.

Now, the neighbor of one of Brady's coaches has another story of the Buccaneers' new quarterback popping up in the wrong place.

Tampa resident David Kramer lives next door to Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Per Kramer, Brady went to meet Leftwich in person on April 7 for the first time since signing with Tampa Bay -- but accidentally walked into Kramer's house instead.

"I watch this tall guy just walk into my house," Kramer told TMZ Sports. "He didn't even look at me. He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of like looked up at me and I'll never forget the look on his face.

"He just goes, 'Am I in the wrong house?!' "

Brady instantly realized his mistake, according to Kramer, and hightailed it out of the stranger's house.

"He was like, 'I am so sorry! I am so sorry!' " Kramer told TMZ Sports. "Grabs his bags and just is gone. I don't think I've seen someone leave a house faster!"

Brady appeared to take the snafu in stride, based on his Tweet on Thursday.

Trespassing in parks, breaking and entering... Just making myself at home in Tompa Bay! 😂 https://t.co/zfm5q9zhz6 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 23, 2020

Brady is trying to get up to speed with the Bucs as the coronavirus pandemic limits social interactions, and it sounds like he's hit a few bumps in the road.

The good news for Brady: A familiar reinforcement arrived to the Bucs on Wednesday in ex-Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Maybe Gronk can visit Brady at the mansion he's renting from Derek Jeter once social distancing measures are relaxed a bit. Then the QB doesn't have to worry about getting his wires crossed a third time.