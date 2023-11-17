AMC

AMC opens new theater on Causeway Street

This AMC will be part of The Hub on Causeway, the development on the site of the former Boston Garden.

AMC announced the opening of AMC Causeway 13, the first new AMC to open in the Boston area since 2017 on Thursday.

This AMC will be part of The Hub on Causeway, the development on the site of the former Boston Garden.

The theatre will count with hugescreens, state-of-the-art projection, and comfortable recliner and traditional seating.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

In the coming weeks, they will also be adding AMC MacGuffins, which offers beer, wine and cocktails for moviegoers 21 and older.

“The Boston area has a long history of being one of the best moviegoing markets in the country, and we’re excited to open a theatre that will deliver on AMC’s promise to make movies better for our guests,” said Dan Ellis, Executive Vice President, Chief Operations & Development Officer at AMC.

“BXP is thrilled to welcome AMC to The Hub on Causeway and showcase their innovative and affordable movie-going experience to both locals and visitors. AMC’s opening further solidifies the neighborhood surrounding The Hub as the entertainment and creative district for the City of Boston,” said Bryan Koop, Executive Vice President for BXP’s Boston region.

U.S. & World

Thanksgiving 15 mins ago

Campbell's ‘State of the Sides' report reveals every state's favorite Thanksgiving side dish

Thanksgiving 35 mins ago

Stuffing or sweet potatoes? See how your favorite Thanksgiving side dishes compare to the country's top picks

For mor information, you can go to amctheatres.com

This article tagged under:

AMC
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us