Starting Thursday, travelers headed to the Riviera Maya will have another airport option other than Cancún International.

American Airlines Flight 1131 is scheduled to depart DFW at 8:15 a.m. for Felipe Carrillo Puerto International Airport (TQO) in Tulum, making it the first U.S. airline to fly to the new airport and also the first international arrival since commercial flights began in December 2023.

The flight is scheduled to land about three hours after departure, at 11 a.m. AA said travelers on the inaugural flight will be treated to authentic Mexican Folklorico dancing, treats, and decorations.

The Texas-based airline plans to operate two daily flights from DFW to TQO year-round and will also have flights to Tulum out of hubs in Charlotte and Miami.

International carriers AeroMexico, Mexicana, Delta, Viva, Spirit, and United Airlines will also fly to Tulum. Delta will also begin flights on Thursday, though out of their hub in Atlanta. United will begin flights from New York/Newark, Los Angeles, Houston, and Chicago beginning March 31. Spirit's flights to Tulum have reportedly been postponed.

Tulum is located about 80 miles south of Cancún, about halfway down the Quintana Roo coastline, and roughly 120 miles north of Belize. For travelers, the airport's location allows for shorter shuttle rides to resort destinations along the Mexican Caribbean coastline.