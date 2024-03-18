Armed intruders break into East Haven home looking to steal expensive cat: police

East Haven police are searching for two suspects who broke into a home and attempted to steal a cat on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to a home on Thompson Street around 3:45 p.m. after receiving a 911 call from a resident who reported a home invasion had just taken place.

The victim told police two males tried to get in through a rear slider door. Attempts were made to keep the suspects out, but one kicked through the glass, according to police.

Once inside, the suspects pulled a gun and demanded the resident's "high dollar value" cat, police said.

The suspects searched the house for the cat for several minutes before a resident fought them off and the pair took off in a blue BMW without ever finding the cat, according to police.

Detectives were able to track the BMW to Hamden where the vehicle was seized and processed for evidence.

Investigators determined this was a targeted attack between people who knew each other. They are following several leads and continuing their investigation, according to police.

Police said they do not know what type of cat was involved or what makes it valuable.