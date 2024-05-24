Masked men assault and drag woman during attempted carjacking on I-84 in Connecticut: police

State police have arrested two men who are accused of attacking a woman on Interstate 84 in Vernon, pulling her away from her vehicle and trying to steal her Porsche on Thursday evening.

Just after 4:30 p.m., state police started receiving several 911 calls about two men and a woman being involved in an altercation along I-84 East Vernon.

The callers said a gray Porsche SUV was involved and had headed east past exit 67.

Troopers found the SUV on I-84 in Tolland and stopped the driver near exit 69.

The woman who was driving told them that a small red vehicle had been following closely behind her, so she pulled over to let the driver pass, but the driver pulled over too.

She then shut her vehicle off, grabbed her keys and purse, got out of her car and went over to the shoulder of the road, according to state police.

Two men who were wearing masks then got out of the red car, confronted her and one accused her of causing a collision with them, then attacked her, according to state police.

The victim said the men grabbed her by the wrist, threw her to the ground and dragged her away from her vehicle, then they jumped into her SUV and tried to drive away, but she had the ignition key, so they couldn’t.

At that point, they got out of her SUV and tried to steal her purse, but she fought back and they dragged her back to her vehicle and forced her inside, state police said.

Several people who saw what was happening pulled over and the victim ran to them when she managed to break free.

Both males then ran off, but a witness pointed them out to Vernon police, who took them into custody along South Frontage Road, state police said.

The suspects, a 21-year-old Boston man, and a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man, have been arrested on several charges and bond for one was set at $1 million, while bond for the other set at $750,000.

They are due in court on Friday.