Assault Suspect Punches Woman on Her Way to Anti-Asian Violence Protest: Police

A New York City woman who was on her way to protest recent violent attacks against Asians on Sunday was assaulted herself, according to police.

The NYPD says the 37-year-old woman was walking down Astor Place before noon with a sign she had prepared for the rally. That's when a man came up to her and asked her for the sign. The woman said he took her sign away and tried to cram it in a garbage can. When that didn't work, he threw the sign to the ground and stomped on it. When the woman confronted him, he punched her in the face twice.

In addition to cuts to her face and bruising to her lip, police said the victim sprained her ankle while chasing after the man who disappeared into the Astor Place and 8 Street subway station.

The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force said its officers are investigating the incident.

Hundreds of New Yorkers marched from Times Square to Chinatown on Saturday in support of the Atlanta shooting victims and to call for an end to violence against Asian-Americans. NBC New York's Anjali Hemphill reports.

The victim was able to capture a glimpse of the man on her cellphone. He was last seen wearing a red Chicago Bulls hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, a black baseball hat, a black face mask, black sneakers and carrying a green back pack.

WANTED for HATE CRIME ASSAULT : On Sunday March 21, 2021 @ 11:37 A.M. in the vicinity of 51 Astor Pl. @nypd9pct during an Anti-Asian Violence Protest , a protester carrying anti violence sign was approached by a male suspect and assaulted . Any info call us @ 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/FBMxOdvqgd — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) March 22, 2021

Over the weekend, hundreds of Asian Americans and allies gathered for another day of protests across New York City. Following the deadly shooting spree at spas near Atlanta early last week, activists rallied in Union Square and Columbus Park to denounce violence, racism, xenophobia and misogyny.

Out of the eight people that were killed, six of the victims were women of Asian descent.

Asian American parents and business owners say they're fearful of their children or places of work being targeted, and many community members are afraid to go out in public.