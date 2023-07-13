Authorities arrest man in connection to shooting in Manchester, NH

Police have arrested a man accused of shooting another man in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Twenty-six-year-old Anthony Barahona was arrested Thursday by police in connection to the shooting on Front Street.

Officers responded just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday to find a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in his foot. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Barahona was arrested at around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday after he returned to the area. He is charged with first degree assault with a firearm and reckless conduct.

"The house that this incident occurred at is a known nuisance address. There have been police investigations there, and yesterday, a shooting. Manchester Police will work diligently to improve this situation and the area's safety," Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 603-624-4040.