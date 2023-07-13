New Hampshire

Authorities arrest man in connection to shooting in Manchester, NH

26-year-old Anthony Barahona was arrested by police in connection to a shooting on Front Street.

By Marc Fortier and Mike Pescaro

Police Lights

Police have arrested a man accused of shooting another man in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Twenty-six-year-old Anthony Barahona was arrested Thursday by police in connection to the shooting on Front Street.

Officers responded just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday to find a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in his foot. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Barahona was arrested at around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday after he returned to the area. He is charged with first degree assault with a firearm and reckless conduct.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"The house that this incident occurred at is a known nuisance address. There have been police investigations there, and yesterday, a shooting. Manchester Police will work diligently to improve this situation and the area's safety," Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 603-624-4040.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire Jul 12

NH police seek two men who fled after car stop

New Hampshire Jul 11

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig announces run for NH governor

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us