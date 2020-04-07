Authorities Investigate After Body Found on Revere Beach

Authorities are investigating after a man's body was found at a beach in Revere, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning.

Massachusetts State Police discovered the body at Revere Beach after receiving a report from a resident at a nearby high-rise condominium at around 6:50 a.m.

The body was found in the area of the Oak Island Bathhouse, police said.

Preliminary observation suggests the body, found near the Oak Island Bathhouse, may have washed onto the shore from the ocean, police said.

An investigation was ongoing to determine the man's identity and circumstances of his death.