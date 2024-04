A teenager who had been missing since Friday has been found safe by authorities.

The 14-year-old was last seen at about 11:00 PM, on Friday, April 5, 2024, in the area of 4 Gladeside Terrace, according to Boston Police.

CANCEL-BPD Missing Person Alert: 14-Year-Old, Teigan Greene, of Mattapan has been Safely Located https://t.co/YhzueH5gv7 — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) April 6, 2024