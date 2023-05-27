Authorities Looking to Identify Billerica Bank Robbery Suspect

Authorities are looking for the public's assistance in identifying a man suspected of a bank robbery in Billerica on Friday afternoon.

The robbery happened at TD Bank on 499 Boston Road at around 2:25 p.m., according to Billerica Police.

Police say the man gave the bank teller a letter demanding cash and then proceeded to flee on a bicycle.

There were no weapons show and nobody was injured, according to authorities.

Authorities say the man is described as an asian male of average build, 5 feet 6 inches tall and was wearing a dark-colored Toyota baseball cap, a dark sweater with the word Michael on the right shoulder and tan pants.

Anyone with information is urged to call Billerica Police at 978-671-0900.