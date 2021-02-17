Baker to Give Update on Mass. COVID Vaccine Rollout

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will give an update on the state's vaccine rollout on Wednesday as questions persist about when residents 65 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

He is scheduled to speak at 12 p.m. from the State House. He will be joined by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders. Earlier in the day, he is scheduled to attend a virtual transportation bond bill signing.

Baker said over the weekend that he was not ready to start vaccinating those in the 65-plus age bracket until the more residents over 75 and older have received their two doses.

"The sooner we get the big piece of the 75-year-old community vaccinated, we can start talking about the 65-and-plus group," he said Saturday. "But I'm not comfortable moving on from where we're from until we make it possible to vaccinate as many 75-year-olds as possible."

The remarks come amid criticism over the Baker administration's slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker was in Springfield on Saturday, touring a mass vaccination site.

The state is currently allowing people 75 and older to sign up for vaccination appointments, in addition to first responders, health care workers and people connected to long term care facilities. But many have complained the state's system for vaccination sign-ups is difficult to navigate, and appointments are hard to come by.

Late last week, the Baker administration began allowing people accompanying eligible residents 75 and older to vaccination appointments to also receive vaccination shots.

Legislators have asked Baker to put the companion program on hold until those 65 and older, people with chronic conditions and essential workers are vaccinated. Opponents of the move have cited "disturbing reports" of Massachusetts residents taking advantage of those who are over 75 to get their own appointments. Others fear that too many people that fall within lower-risk categories will receive the vaccine before those who need it.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said that some residents are trying to take advantage of a new rule to skip the line for a vaccine dose.

On Tuesday, members of the state's Congressional delegation sent a letter to Baker urging Massachusetts to create a centralized COVID-19 vaccine sign-up system to let all residents pre-register for shots, confirm eligibility and receive a notification when an appointment becomes available at a nearby location.

“A disjointed and cumbersome sign-up process has left seniors confused and unable to access desperately needed vaccine appointments, and the disproportionate reliance on mass vaccination sites has left appointments unfilled with large portions of our most vulnerable populations unserved,” the Democratic lawmakers wrote in the letter to the Republican governor.

The letter was signed by U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey and U.S. Reps. Katherine Clark, James McGovern, Lori Trahan, Jake Auchincloss, Seth Moulton, Ayanna Pressley, Stephen Lynch, and William Keating.

“We remain deeply concerned that the absence of a centralized pre-registration system for vaccine appointments has contributed to a slow and inequitable deployment of vaccines in Massachusetts,” the lawmakers added.

According to a Harvard Kennedy School Report Card, Massachusetts receives an "F" for the state's rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Baker administration last week launched an online tool designed to make it easier for residents to find COVID-19 vaccination locations.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Finder lets individuals search for locations near them by entering their ZIP code, city or town name, or the name of a vaccination location. Residents can also filter results by site type, such as mass vaccination locations, locations run by local health departments, retail pharmacies or health care locations.

The finder displays all vaccination locations open to residents, but includes only appointment details for mass vaccination locations and some sites operated by local health departments.