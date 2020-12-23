Baker to Make Announcement About Funding for Businesses Impacted by COVID-19

Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to make an announcement Wednesday about state funding for Massachusetts businesses that have been impacted by COVID-19.

He is scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. from the State House. He will be joined by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy.

Baker announced a series of new restrictions Tuesday aimed at stemming the surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations since the Thanksgiving holiday. The new rules crack down on gatherings and businesses and require hospitals to halt most elective surgeries.

Starting Saturday and running until at least noon on Jan. 10, restaurants, movie theaters, performance venues, casinos, offices, places of worship, retail businesses, fitness centers, health clubs, libraries, golf facilities, driving and flight schools, arcades, museums, and "sectors not otherwise addressed" must limit their customer capacity to a maximum of 25%.

Tuesday was the second time this month that Baker has announced new, more restrictive measures to combat the growing second surge of COVID-19. Earlier this month, he announced that the state would move back a step in his phased reopening plan effective Dec. 13. That rollback meant capacity limits were lowered across an array of businesses, some indoor recreation venues were ordered to close again, and rules around mask-wearing and dining out were tightened.

The governor acknowledged that the new two-week reduction in capacity he announced Tuesday will be tough for some businesses to manage, especially restaurants and entertainment businesses, and said he planned to detail "a significant economic relief fund for the commonwealth's small businesses that will be most negatively affected by these decisions" on Wednesday.