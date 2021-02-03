Baker to Tour Fenway Vaccination Site, Give Coronavirus Update

Gov. Charlie Baker is scheduled to tour the Fenway Park mass vaccination site and provide an update on COVID-19 on Wednesday morning.

He is scheduled to speak around 11 a.m. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders and Boston Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy will join him.

The mass vaccination sites at Fenway and Gillette Stadium returned to regular hours Tuesday after some appointments were changed and vaccinations were curtailed due to Monday's storm, according to CIC Health, which is running both sites.

The Reggie Lewis Center in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood, which was supposed to open Monday as a mass vaccination site for residents ages 75 and older, opened Tuesday instead. Appointments that were scheduled for Monday were automatically rescheduled for Feb. 8.

A mass vaccination site at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Danvers north of Boston is still scheduled to open Wednesday, state officials said.

The vaccine rollout is getting back on track after the nor'easter with a new mass vaccination site open in Massachusetts.

The number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths rose by 45 on Tuesday, pushing the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 14,362 since the start of the pandemic.

The number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by fewer than 2,000 and its confirmed caseload rose to more than 502,000.

The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.

As part of a national push to get doses of the coronavirus vaccine directly to pharmacies, 18 CVS locations in Massachusetts are slated to receive shipments starting next Thursday.

There were more than 1,600 people reported hospitalized Tuesday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with about 350 in intensive care units.

The average age of those hospitalized was 70. There were an estimated more than 67,000 people with current active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities rose to 8,108.