A bear was spotted by authorities in East Bridgewater, Massachusetts on Wednesday.

The black bear was seen as students were leaving school.

Authorities say they monitored the bear and urged citizens to be aware and vigilant.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police say there are no safety concerns.

For more information of what to do in case of a black bear sighting, click here.