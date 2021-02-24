Bedford VA

Bedford VA Hospital Offers COVID Vaccinination Appointments to Veterans

All veterans enrolled in VA health care, regardless of age, will be eligible to make an appointment for a first dose of a vaccine

The VA Bedford Health Care System in Massachusetts will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine shots to all veterans enrolled in VA health care starting later this week.

All veterans enrolled in the program, regardless of age, will be eligible to make an appointment for a first dose of a vaccine starting Thursday.

Those who make an appointment will be automatically scheduled for a second dose in three weeks, the VA said.

Shots will be administered in the auditorium of Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital in Bedford.

Those who wish to make an appointment should call 781-687-4000. The line is open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

About 300 people are expected to get their vaccine at the new site in Dartmouth on Wednesday.

