Russia-Ukraine War

Ben Stiller Meets With Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Tells Ukrainian Leader ‘You're My Hero'

The "Zoolander" actor met with Ukraine's president Monday to mark World Refugee Day at a time when millions have been forced to flee the country in the wake of Russia's war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Ben Stiller shake hands
Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Actor Ben Stiller met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday as the "Zoolander" comedy star visited Kyiv to mark World Refugee Day.

Stiller praised Zelenskyy — himself a former comedian and actor — as a hero during the meeting, telling him: “You’re amazing.”

Stiller is an ambassador for the United Nations refugee agency. His visit to the country comes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to force millions of people to flee the war-torn country, exacerbating a growing global crisis that has seen the number of displaced people pass 100 million for the first time on record.

“You quit a great acting career for this,” Stiller asked Zelenskyy, praising the president for his leadership in the war.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Not so great as you,” the Ukrainian leader quipped.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine WarUkraineRussia-Ukraine CrisisVolodymyr ZelenskyyBen Stiller
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us