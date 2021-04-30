Best Hospitals Across New England: Mass., NH, Conn., and More

An annual safety report card for U.S. hospitals was released Thursday and some hospitals across New England passed with flying colors.
The LeapFrog Group, a national watchdog organization, graded more than 2,700 hospitals across the U.S. based on several factors, including each facility’s ability to protect patients from preventable errors, accidents, injuries, and infections.
In Massachusetts, 34 hospitals scored an “A” and nine scored an “A” in Maine. Eights hospitals in Connecticut passed an “A,” while three passed with an “A” in Rhode Island. Two hospitals in both Vermont and New Hampshire scored “A” grades.
Three hospitals in Massachusetts -- Beverly, Brigham and Women’s Faulkner, and Saint Anne’s – also landed on the watchdog’s Spring 2021 straight “A” list. All 27 medical facilities on list scored an “A” on every report card since the group began grading hospitals in 2012.
Straight “A” hospitals were far better prepared in the painstaking fight against COVID-19 due to their focus on patient safety as a top institutional priority, according to the watchdog group.
“Hospitals with a consistent pattern of protecting patients from errors, accidents, and injuries, like these straight ‘A’ hospitals, seem to have been more prepared when the pandemic hit,” said Leah Binder, the watchdog group’s president and CEO.
Here’s how the group graded hospitals across New England.
These hospitals scored an “A” in Massachusetts:
- Addison Gilbert Hospital
- Baystate Noble Hospital
- Berkshire Medical Center
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital – Needham
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital – Plymouth
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital – Milton
- Beverly Hospital
- Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham and Women’s Hospital
- Cape Cod Hospital
- Carney Hospital
- CHA Cambridge Hospital
- CHA Everett Hospital
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Emerson Hospital
- Falmouth Hospital
- Heywood Hospital
- Holy Family Hospital – Haverhill
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Holyoke Medical Center
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Marlborough Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center of Springfield
- Milford Regional Medical Center
- Morton Hospital
- Mount Auburn Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
- Saint Anne’s Hospital
- Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital
- South Shore Hospital
- Sturdy Medical Hospital
- Tufts Medical Center
- Winchester Hospital
These hospitals scored an “A” in Maine:
- Cary Medical Center
- Central Maine Medical Center
- Franklin Memorial Hospital
- Maine Medical Center
- Mainehealth DBA Southern Maine Healthcare
- Mid Coast Hospital
- Northern Light A.R Gould Hospital
- Northern Light Inland Hospital
- Pen Bay Medical Center
These hospitals scored an “A” in Connecticut:
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
- Day Kimball Hospital
- Middlesex Hospital
- MidState Medical Center
- St. Francis Hospital & Medical Center
- Stamford Health
- The William W. Backus Hospital
- University of Connecticut Health Center, John Dempsey Hospital
These hospitals scored an “A” in Rhode Island:
- Landmark Medical Center
- Newport Hospital
- South County Hospital
These hospitals scored an “A” in New Hampshire
- Parkland Medical Center
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
These hospitals scored an “A” in Vermont
- Rutland Regional Medical Center
- Southwestern Vermont Medical Center
Click here to see a full list of New England hospitals’ safety grades and more information on how the grades were earned.