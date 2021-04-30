Best Hospitals Across New England: Mass., NH, Conn., and More

An annual safety report card for U.S. hospitals was released Thursday and some hospitals across New England passed with flying colors.

The LeapFrog Group, a national watchdog organization, graded more than 2,700 hospitals across the U.S. based on several factors, including each facility’s ability to protect patients from preventable errors, accidents, injuries, and infections.

In Massachusetts, 34 hospitals scored an “A” and nine scored an “A” in Maine. Eights hospitals in Connecticut passed an “A,” while three passed with an “A” in Rhode Island. Two hospitals in both Vermont and New Hampshire scored “A” grades.

Three hospitals in Massachusetts -- Beverly, Brigham and Women’s Faulkner, and Saint Anne’s – also landed on the watchdog’s Spring 2021 straight “A” list. All 27 medical facilities on list scored an “A” on every report card since the group began grading hospitals in 2012.

Straight “A” hospitals were far better prepared in the painstaking fight against COVID-19 due to their focus on patient safety as a top institutional priority, according to the watchdog group.

“Hospitals with a consistent pattern of protecting patients from errors, accidents, and injuries, like these straight ‘A’ hospitals, seem to have been more prepared when the pandemic hit,” said Leah Binder, the watchdog group’s president and CEO.

Here’s how the group graded hospitals across New England.

These hospitals scored an “A” in Massachusetts:

Addison Gilbert Hospital

Baystate Noble Hospital

Berkshire Medical Center

Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital – Needham

Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital – Plymouth

Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital – Milton

Beverly Hospital

Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital

Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Cape Cod Hospital

Carney Hospital

CHA Cambridge Hospital

CHA Everett Hospital

Cooley Dickinson Hospital

Emerson Hospital

Falmouth Hospital

Heywood Hospital

Holy Family Hospital – Haverhill

Holy Family Hospital – Methuen

Holyoke Medical Center

Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

Marlborough Hospital

Massachusetts General Hospital

Mercy Medical Center of Springfield

Milford Regional Medical Center

Morton Hospital

Mount Auburn Hospital

North Shore Medical Center

Saint Anne’s Hospital

Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital

South Shore Hospital

Sturdy Medical Hospital

Tufts Medical Center

Winchester Hospital

These hospitals scored an “A” in Maine:

Cary Medical Center

Central Maine Medical Center

Franklin Memorial Hospital

Maine Medical Center

Mainehealth DBA Southern Maine Healthcare

Mid Coast Hospital

Northern Light A.R Gould Hospital

Northern Light Inland Hospital

Pen Bay Medical Center

These hospitals scored an “A” in Connecticut:

Charlotte Hungerford Hospital

Day Kimball Hospital

Middlesex Hospital

MidState Medical Center

St. Francis Hospital & Medical Center

Stamford Health

The William W. Backus Hospital

University of Connecticut Health Center, John Dempsey Hospital

These hospitals scored an “A” in Rhode Island:

Landmark Medical Center

Newport Hospital

South County Hospital

These hospitals scored an “A” in New Hampshire

Parkland Medical Center

Portsmouth Regional Hospital

These hospitals scored an “A” in Vermont

Rutland Regional Medical Center

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center

Click here to see a full list of New England hospitals’ safety grades and more information on how the grades were earned.