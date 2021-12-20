Bill Belichick Apologizes to Media in Surprising Press Conference Moment

Was this surprising Belichick apology a first for Patriots coach? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The most eye-opening moment of the New England Patriots' season may have come on a Monday morning Zoom call.

Before taking questions from reporters, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick began his video press conference with an apology to the media for being terse after Saturday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

"Look, fellas, I apologize if I seemed like I was a little short with you after the game," Belichick said. "You know, obviously a frustrating game, down 20 to nothing, didn’t do anything well enough.

"I mean, there isn’t really much to say at that point without watching the film. Clearly we had problems in every area, so there was no simple answer, and every play could have been better, every area of coaching could have been better, every area of playing could have been better. And any of that would have helped.

"So, not really trying to be short, but honestly, there wasn’t too much to say. I don’t know that there’s a whole lot more to say now. But it’s not your fault. It was a frustrating game."

Belichick playing nice with the media is rare enough, but an apology to his longtime sparring partners?? That has to be a first for Bill.

It was an eye-opening comment considering Belichick has been grouchy during countless press conferences and hasn't issued a mea culpa after any of them. Belichick had good reason to be frustrated Saturday night, too: The Patriots committed eight penalties and made several uncharacteristic mistakes in a 27-20 loss in Indianapolis.

Belichick's team is still in a good place, though: New England sits at No. 2 in the AFC at 9-5 and can all but clinch the AFC East title next Sunday with a win over the Buffalo Bills.

So, maybe Belichick is trying to maintain some optimism heading into Week 16. That or the holidays have put him in a (relatively) good mood.