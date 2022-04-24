Blue Line Service Changes Start Monday for MBTA's Harbor Tunnel Project

Commuters planning on riding the MBTA Blue line tomorrow may need to hop on a shuttle instead. Service interruptions are starting due to repairs and improvements planned to the Harbor Tunnel.

All of the stops between Logan Airport and Bowdoin will be undergoing service changes. The interruptions last until May 8.

The MBTA said crews will work on major infrastructure updates on the track and tunnel that began in 2020, including the replacement of 1,800 feet of track. They will also be inspecting tunnel and drainage systems, sealing leaks, and doing maintenance on the tunnel.

For commuters, that means relying on shuttles, the Silver Line or the ferry for stops including Maverick, Aquarium, State, Government Center and Bowdoin.

Shuttles will run every day, all day. They will not stop at Bowdoin, so riders will need to plan another route for that stop.

Despite the interruptions, this move is being applauded by transportation advocacy groups like LiveableStreets Alliance.

“The first option is to take the shuttle. If you’re trying to get to the airport, the Silver line is a great alternative if you used to take the blue line, and the third, which I highly recommend is to take the ferry,”

Those looking to take the ferry would hop on at Maverick Station and it will drop you off over at the Aquarium. By working on these updates the MBTA said it will finish the project a year earlier than planned and save between $2 million to $3 million dollars.

For more on the project and service changes, visit the MBTA website.